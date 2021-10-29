SG3 Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,484 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Knott David M raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.8% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after buying an additional 308,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 168,138 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

CLMT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,492. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $844.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

