SG3 Management LLC Sells 80,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

SG3 Management LLC cut its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at about $6,876,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sabre by 18.4% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,288,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,559,000 after acquiring an additional 355,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sabre by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sabre by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sabre by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares during the period.

Shares of SABR traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,787. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. Sabre’s revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

