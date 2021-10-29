Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.36, but opened at $28.47. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 939 shares trading hands.

The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

SHEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

