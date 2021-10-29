Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHMUY remained flat at $$30.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58. Shimizu has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Shimizu alerts:

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Shimizu had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 4.94%.

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.