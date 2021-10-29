ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.57.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $214.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.50. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $66.09 and a one year high of $237.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -140.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $402,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,259 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

