Shopping (SPI) Trading Up 19.6% This Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. Shopping has a market capitalization of $50.97 million and $1.77 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55.00 or 0.00087544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00069283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00072010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00096006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,624.49 or 0.99683615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,405.33 or 0.07012268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022065 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,774 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

