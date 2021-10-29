Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

CTEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConvaTec Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 229 ($2.99) to GBX 272 ($3.55) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 252.50 ($3.30).

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 212.30 ($2.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178.20 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 227.67. The company has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.33.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

