Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a research report report published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on J. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 311.25 ($4.07).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.