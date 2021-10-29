Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Drops By 65.6%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ATEYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advantest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
OTCMKTS ATEYY traded down $4.55 on Friday, reaching $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average of $90.58. Advantest has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $105.10.
Advantest Company Profile
Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.
