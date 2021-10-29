Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Drops By 65.6%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ATEYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advantest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS ATEYY traded down $4.55 on Friday, reaching $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average of $90.58. Advantest has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $105.10.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $887.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.18 million. Advantest had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advantest will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

