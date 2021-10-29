Short Interest in Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Expands By 500.0%

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 240.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Almirall in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBTSF opened at $15.30 on Friday. Almirall has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14.

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for the central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

