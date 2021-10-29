Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Drops By 88.8%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the September 30th total of 2,600,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,054,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBKF traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1.57 ($0.02). 1,277,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.65 ($0.06). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.76. The stock has a market cap of £7.33 million and a PE ratio of 0.71.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.