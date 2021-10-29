Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Drops By 88.8%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the September 30th total of 2,600,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,054,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBKF traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1.57 ($0.02). 1,277,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.65 ($0.06). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.76. The stock has a market cap of £7.33 million and a PE ratio of 0.71.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

