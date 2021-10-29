Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Drops By 52.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MYD stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $15.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

