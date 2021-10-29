Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Drops By 52.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MYD stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $15.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.
