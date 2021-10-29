Short Interest in C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Expands By 900.0%

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

C.P. Pokphand stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. C.P. Pokphand has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.3249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 10.55%.

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

