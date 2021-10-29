Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Decreases By 76.7%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the September 30th total of 387,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

CGIFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.