Short Interest in EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Drops By 62.1%

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the September 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.8 days.

OTCMKTS:EVRZF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. EVRAZ’s payout ratio is presently 181.03%.

EVRZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

