Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declines By 70.6%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE FIF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. 30,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,791. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $14.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 41,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

