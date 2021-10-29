Short Interest in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Drops By 63.9%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NFTY traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $48.54. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,343. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $51.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
