Short Interest in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Drops By 63.9%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NFTY traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $48.54. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,343. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7,172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.