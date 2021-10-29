Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Grows By 170.8%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 32,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 39,087 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,829. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $44.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

