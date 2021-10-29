Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Declines By 70.1%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the September 30th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. 199,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.82 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

