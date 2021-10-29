Short Interest in Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Drops By 75.2%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
OTCMKTS:GEAHF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 51,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806. Great Eagle has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Great Eagle Company Profile
