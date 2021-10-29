Short Interest in Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Drops By 75.2%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

OTCMKTS:GEAHF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 51,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806. Great Eagle has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Great Eagle alerts:

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.