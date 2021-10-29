Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Increases By 144.4%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the September 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

