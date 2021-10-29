Short Interest in IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Grows By 1,392.6%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, an increase of 1,392.6% from the September 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,209.0 days.

IQEPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of IQE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Get IQE alerts:

IQE stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.