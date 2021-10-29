Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Decreases By 65.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the September 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.65% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTH remained flat at $$25.17 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,351. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $26.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

