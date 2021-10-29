Short Interest in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Increases By 664.5%

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 664.5% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:KAII opened at $9.74 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth about $7,963,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth about $4,840,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

