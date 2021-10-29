Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Decreases By 57.1%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNCRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Konecranes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

KNCRY remained flat at $$7.97 on Friday. Konecranes has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98.

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

