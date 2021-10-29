Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Declines By 56.5%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the September 30th total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

