Short Interest in Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Decreases By 63.6%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS MGAWY traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068. Megaworld has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

About Megaworld

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

