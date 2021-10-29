Short Interest in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Increases By 351.1%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 351.1% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $82,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 5,100 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $70,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $358,000 over the last 90 days. 52.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. 23,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 million, a P/E ratio of 289.07 and a beta of 1.58. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

