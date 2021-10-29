Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Expands By 167.6%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a growth of 167.6% from the September 30th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 80.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 26.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 90.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $131.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.02 and its 200-day moving average is $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

