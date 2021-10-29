Short Interest in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Decreases By 65.7%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the September 30th total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NSANY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,747. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $18.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSANY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nissan Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

