Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Drops By 93.2%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the September 30th total of 1,179,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NWARF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 42,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,711. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It operates through the following business areas: People and Services, Aircraft Operations, Assets and Financing, and Other Business Areas. The People and Services business area includes crew, airline and crew support, and administrative functions.

