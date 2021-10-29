Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Declines By 75.6%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the September 30th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NULGF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 248,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,473. NuLegacy Gold has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get NuLegacy Gold alerts:

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger and Albert J. Matter on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.