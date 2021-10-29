Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Declines By 90.0%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:JEMD remained flat at $$7.91 on Friday. 37,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,081. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
