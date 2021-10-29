Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Declines By 90.0%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:JEMD remained flat at $$7.91 on Friday. 37,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,081. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the second quarter worth $90,000.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

