Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Decreases By 51.7%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,500 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the September 30th total of 878,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.8 days.

Shares of PCWLF opened at $0.50 on Friday. PCCW has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

