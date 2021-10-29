Short Interest in ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Expands By 311.7%

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,800 shares, a growth of 311.7% from the September 30th total of 226,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,930,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PBYA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,036,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,975,422. ProBility Media has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About ProBility Media

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing.

