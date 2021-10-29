Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Drops By 80.5%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the September 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quhuo by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Quhuo by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Quhuo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ QH opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $153.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quhuo will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.