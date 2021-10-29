Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Drops By 94.3%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RCGCF remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,874. Roscan Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

Get Roscan Gold alerts:

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.