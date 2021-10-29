Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Drops By 94.3%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RCGCF remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,874. Roscan Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.
About Roscan Gold
