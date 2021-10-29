Short Interest in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Grows By 140.4%

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 140.4% from the September 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,809,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SKYE stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Skye Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Skye Bioscience, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in the drug design. The company was founded on March 16, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.