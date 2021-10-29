Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Grows By 117.4%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of SMTOY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 690. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $16.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

