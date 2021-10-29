Short Interest in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Decreases By 75.3%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the September 30th total of 410,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIOVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

