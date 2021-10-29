Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Grows By 3,928.6%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 3,928.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $55.79 on Friday. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

