Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Rises By 390.7%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, an increase of 390.7% from the September 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.8 days.

TV Asahi stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. TV Asahi has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.

Get TV Asahi alerts:

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.