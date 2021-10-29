Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Decreases By 96.9%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS VMNGF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.32.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile
