Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Decreases By 96.9%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VMNGF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.32.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

