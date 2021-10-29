Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Rises By 100.0%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WFAFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA cut Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Macquarie cut Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesfarmers presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WFAFY opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. Wesfarmers has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.6605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

