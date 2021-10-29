Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Rises By 100.0%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WFAFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA cut Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Macquarie cut Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesfarmers presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of WFAFY opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. Wesfarmers has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $24.60.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.
