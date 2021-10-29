Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) PT Raised to $145.00 at JMP Securities

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $123.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSTK. Truist raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

SSTK opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,281,024.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,993,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,543,106.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,937,000 after buying an additional 105,426 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after acquiring an additional 82,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

