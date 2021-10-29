Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.18-3.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $765-770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.44 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.180-$3.290 EPS.

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.14. 7,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,490. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.58.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.17.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,916 shares of company stock worth $19,262,708. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shutterstock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Shutterstock worth $16,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.