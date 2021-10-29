Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Sells $123,400.00 in Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,545. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.26.
Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
