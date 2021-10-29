Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Sells $123,400.00 in Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,545. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.