Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.47. Approximately 682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 288,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

SGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 527,048 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

