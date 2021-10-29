Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 target price on Sika and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.19.

SXYAY opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. Sika has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $36.59.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

