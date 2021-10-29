Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. Silgan also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.400 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Silgan stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,718. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

